England Women's coach Sarina Wiegman addressed the rumors linking her with the men's team as Gareth Southgate resigned to his post after the UEFA Euro 2024.

With Gareth Southgate stepping away as England manager after the loss to Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has been mentioned as a possible candidate to coach the men’s team.

It all started when the outlet talkSport mentioned the 54-year-old as a name to watch in the English FA’s managerial search, given her track record of success on the international stage in women’s soccer.

Of course, this quickly became a big talking point on social media, as it would be a historic decision by the FA. However, it didn’t take long for the Dutch to deny this rumor, claiming she has no intention of leaving England Women’s.

“To be honest I think it’s really inappropriate to have that conversation, I’m with the Lionesses, I’m very happy,” Wiegman said on the England men’s job rumors after leading the Lionesses to the 2025 European Championship, where the team will be looking to defend its 2022 title.

Sarina Wiegman, Manager of England, looks on prior to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifying match between England and France at St James’ Park on May 31, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Wiegman heaps praise on Southgate

“I’m disappointed that he [Southgate] is going to leave. I really like Gareth as a human being but also as a coach. I think it’s really inspirational what he has done, so well, for such a long time with the England team. That’s something to be really, really proud of and it makes England very proud,” Wiegman said about Southgate’s departure.

Under Southgate, England reached the European Championship final in consecutive editions but failed to get the job done both times. The manager, who was under contract until December 2024, announced Tuesday he’ll be walking away sooner.

“He is such a nice person and a great coach,” Wiegman added. “We wouldn’t see each other all the time but when we would see each other it was very nice. What he has done for England football is really incredible.“

Sarina Wiegman’s international success

Wiegman, 54, has made a name for herself in women’s soccer by leading her native Netherlands to continental glory in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017. She went back-to-back in 2022, but with England Women’s.

The architect of the team’s first European Championship title, Wiegman is under contract with the Lionesses until 2027. Next summer, she will be looking to secure her third consecutive Euro title (second with England) in Switzerland.

Who will replace Southgate in England?

Though it looks like we should rule Wiegman out, England still have many options on the table. Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe, and Ange Postecoglu have all been linked with the opening. Only time will tell who ends up replacing Southgate.