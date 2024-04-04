The fad that is the Saudi Pro League is fading and fast. The SPL is recording some of its lowest ratings in Europe and has rock bottom numbers in the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema can’t seem to save the Saudi Pro League from simply not being an option for those in Spain, France, and the United States to watch on television or stream.

In a recent report from WOSTI FutbolenlaTV, the Saudi Pro League has recorded some of its lowest ratings in Spain and France since the arrival of CR7 and a number of top soccer stars.

The report indicates that the match between Al-Hilal – Al-Ittihad recorded an audience of just 5,000 viewers. In Spain, Canal Cuatro has not broadcasted a game since the same match registered abysmal numbers.

Saudi Pro League TV deals

Journalist Jaime Ojeda reported that the SPL has aired 75 matches on Fox Sports in the United States and has averaged a poor 10,000 viewers. The league has lost much of its initial flare both locally and abroad.

The average attendance for games in the Saudi Pro League is below 9,000, 8,450 to be exact. 14 of those teams do not crack an average attendance of 10,00 fans per game.

Still the SPL does have various ongoing television deals from DAZN, 10 Play in Australia, Groupo Band in Brazil, DSports in LATAM, and on four networks in China.