The Undertaker is one of the most popular WWE wrestlers of all time and although he has been retired since 2020, “the Phenom”, still makes sporadic appearances as his famed character.

On Thursday, fans around the world were shocked to see “the Dead Man” walk out in full Undertaker gear and music to reveal the Riyadh Season Trophy before kickoff between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal. Even Cristiano Ronaldo was full of delight at seeing the 58-year-old former professional wrestler.

The Undertaker and Saudi Arabia seem to be going together hand by hand, it is not the first time Mark William Calaway has visited the country and participated at events in the Middle East.

Undertaker very popular in Saudi Arabia

The Undertaker is a very popular figure in Saudi Arabia, in wrestling he performed in the country on two occasions. In 2018 Taker defeated Rusev in a casket match, and a year later got a major victory over Goldberg in 2019.

Outside the ring, Calaway has been seen in character in concerts and parades over the years in the country. Now the Dead Man is moving up to present trophies at soccer games.

The match itself was a 2-0 win for Al Hilal, who are without their star player Neymar, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless and was forced to hear chants of “Messi, Messi” during the game, for which he signaled the crowd.

According to Media ITE, while no fee has been disclosed for the Undertaker’s appearance, it is reported that “it couldn’t have been cheap to get a WWE legend off the couch to present a trophy for a friendly soccer match in full getup”.