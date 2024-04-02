Cristiano Ronaldo only needed 45′ to fire his side to an impressive win. The Portuguese superstar extended his goal-scoring streak today as Al-Nassr destroyed Abha on the road, with CR7 scoring a hat-trick for the second consecutive game.

It took only 21 minutes for Ronaldo to send home two wonderful free-kicks, paving the way for his side’s commanding victory. Just before the break, Ronaldo chipped the ball over the goalkeeper.

On top of that, he provided two assists as his team went to the break leading 5-0. First Ronaldo let Sadio Mane get on the scoresheet, then it was Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhim’s turn. Now, the veteran striker boasts 251 career assists.

It was such a dominant performance by the former Manchester United striker that he was rested before the start of the second half. But the show continued in the second half, with the visitors making it an eight-goal game through Abdulrahman Ghareeb and an Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa brace.

Watch: Ronaldo’s hat-trick vs Abha

Red-hot Ronaldo carrying Al-Nassr this season

But it’s not just tonight that we’ve seen an unstoppable Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in excellent form lately, as this was his third consecutive league game getting on the scoresheet.

Before this clash, Ronaldo scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot against Al-Ahli. Last time out, the Portuguese ace also bagged a hat-trick in his side’s commanding 5-1 victory over Al-Tai. Now, he has 65 career hat-tricks.

With 29 goals, Cristiano is comfortably leading the Saudi Pro League scoring charts, seven goals clear of Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Additionally, he’s also leading the league for the most assists with 10, tied with Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Neves.