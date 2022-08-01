Seattle Sounders will face FC Dallas for the MLS Matchday 24. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

The locals are still unable to reach the qualification zone for the round of 16 in the MLS despite making several Matchdays that are close. That is why the main goal of the team is to be able to do it as soon as possible because, although there are still a few games to go, there is less and less left for the start of the postseason and the goal of the team is to be able to be in it.

Dallas FC have not had an outstanding performance, but they have been good enough to qualify for the round of 16 in the Western Conference. They clearly don't want to suffer any surprises from here until the end of the regular season and for that they need to keep getting points.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these rivals have met in a total of 37 games, in which the Seattle Sounders have become dominant since they won 17 of them. For their part, FC Dallas were victorious 10 times and there were also 10 draws.

The last time they faced each other was on May 8 of this year for Matchday 4 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion, it was a 2-0 victory for FC Dallas with goals from Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola.

How to watch or live stream Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas in the US

Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas will play for the Matchday 24 of the MLS this Tuesday, August 2 at 10:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: KTXA Dallas, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video, fcdallas.com, KCPQ - Q13 FOX, KMPX 29.

Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Seattle Sounders are the favorite with 1.83 odds, while FC Dallas have 4.00. A tie would finish in a 3.60 payout.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.83 Tie 3.60 FC Dallas 4.00

*Odds via BetMGM