Sevilla will host Barcelona for Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. It’s a crucial match for the Blaugranas, who can’t afford to keep losing points. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts come into this match in second place in the league table, with 37 points, six behind leaders Real Madrid. They want to extend their three-match winning run, after defeating Atletico Madrid in a hard fought game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the visitors are in eighth place of the standings, with 27 points. The Blaugranas won their last match in a hurry. They were ahead 2-0 but in the second half, Elche equalized them with two goals in a five-minute span. Thanks to a great goal by Nico Gonzalez at the 85th minute.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 3.30 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla, Spain.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Storylines

These two sides have a long history of duels between them. Barcelona have the most wins (98), while Sevilla have 41 and they have drawn 37 times. Their last encounter took place in the 2020-21 La Liga season, with the Catalans winning 0-2 with goals by Dembélé and Messi.

How to watch or live stream Sevilla vs Barcelona in the US

The match between Sevilla and Barcelona for Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 La Liga season to be played on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN+.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Sevilla are the favorites to win this match with odds of +135, while Barcelona have odds of +195. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Sevilla +135 Tie +230 Barcelona +195

*Odds by FanDuel