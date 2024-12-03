NCAAF News: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore makes critical decision after lackluster season

After winning the NCAA‘s National Championship in January, the Michigan Wolverines lost two pivotal assets to their program: quarterback J.J. McCarthy and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Sherrone Moore took over as head coach in Ann Arbor and during his first season at the helm he didn’t shy away from making big decisions.

The Wolverines closed out their first year under Coach Moore with a shocking win over rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Although the season ended on a great high, the process was tough to endure. Michigan’s offense struggled massively and the program played three different quarterbacks during the campaign. But neither affirmed his spot as a true QB1.

Thus, after a very disappointing offensive production, for which Michigan’s offense slipped to 112th nationally in scoring and 129th in passing, Moore made a pivotal business decision. Offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was fired, as Moore announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” head coach Sherrone Moore said. “This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.“

Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies OCT 05 October 05, 2024: Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore before the NCAA Football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA.

Top QB recruit in the nation coming in to Ann Arbor

Moore’s decision to move on from Campbell as offensive coordinator comes days after the end of the Wolverines season and as the program embarks in a promising future.

Five-star recruit and the nation’s number one quarterback, Bryce Underwood, has committed to the University of Michigan. The 17-year-old is a monumental addition to the program, sparking excitement among fans and coaches for the upcoming college football season. Moreover, ESPN has Underwood ranked as the best recruit in the 2025 class.

Though the decision to fire Campbell (who served as the quarterbacks coach during J.J. McCarthy’s time in Ann Arbor) may be surprising, it’s clear that Moore and the athletics department are aiming for a fresh start as an exciting prospect joins the program.

Moore’s taunting message to Ohio State

This year’s edition of ‘The Game’ was pure drama. The Wolverines clinched the win in the final seconds with a field goal, and a brawl erupted at midfield, creating pure chaos. However, the drama didn’t end there.

After the game, Moore was asked whether Michigan would have acted the same way as Ohio State had they lost. The Wolverines head coach had one last laugh over his eternal rivals in Columbus. “We didn’t lose. We won. So I’m not going to worry about losing,” Moore answered.