Barcelona coach Hansi Flick gets real on Lamine Yamal’s influence on the team

After three La Liga matches without victory, Barcelona finally was able to add three points by thrashing Mallorca 5-1 as visitors on Tuesday (Dec. 3rd). A big reason for the Catalans’ good form in the match was the return of Lamine Yamal, who was injured in the past matches. Coach Hansi Flick didn’t hesitate when asked about the importance of the 17-year-old in the team.

“He is very important, he can generate many things for the team, we know his quality and we need him,” Flick said in the post-match conference. However, he was quick to also praise the rest of the team, adding:

“But not only he has played well. I always talk about the centre-backs, it’s not always easy with our style of play. Pedri in midfield, Rapha [Raphinha], I’m also very happy for Ferran [Torres], who scored. Gavi was very good today when he came on, Eric [Garcia] came back and we have more options for changes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the match, Yamal, who just recovered from a muscle overload, contributed to one of the goals by providing Raphina, who scored a brace, an assist in the second half. Without Yamal, Barcelona lost three of the four he hasn’t started in the 2024/2025 league season.

Advertisement

Barcelona’s Iñigo Martinez and Lamine Yamal celebrate (IMAGO / Xinhua)

Advertisement

With their defeat at home to Las Palmas, Barcelona lost a six-point advantage over Real Madrid. While they are now four points over them, Los Blancos can reduce the advantage to only one point if they defeat Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Advertisement

see also Historic record set by Lionel Messi at Barcelona under threat from rising European striker

Lamine Yamal collects another award

Yamal has enjoyed a meteoric rise since debuting with Barcelona’s first team in 2023. The 17-year-old forward has already broken several records, including becoming the youngest La Liga goalscorer (16 years and 87 days), as well as youngest player to win the Euros.

He also is the youngest player to ever receive the Kopa Trophy, which recognized the best player under-21 in the world. He has also become the youngest player to win the Golden Boy, another award for the best u-21 player in the world, which was also won by Lionel Messi.

Advertisement