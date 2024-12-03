Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: 49ers sign two new running backs to replace Christian McCaffrey

The 2024 NFL season appears to be over for Christian McCaffrey, which is why the San Francisco 49ers have added two new running backs to replace him.

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireChristian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

It seems the 2024 NFL season is set to be over for Christian McCaffrey. The talented running back has suffered another injury, prompting the San Francisco 49ers to sign two new players to help fill the void.

The infamous ‘Madden Curse’ appears to have struck again, with Christian McCaffrey as its latest victim. The star running back has struggled to stay healthy this season and is now sidelined for the remainder of the campaign due to his latest setback.

In the 49ers’ Week 13 matchup against the Bills, McCaffrey suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury. The running back went down immediately during a run, visibly in pain and unable to continue.

49ers sign two new running backs to replace Christian McCaffrey

The 2024 season had high expectations for Christian McCaffrey. During his earlier campaigns with the 49ers, he showcased his immense talent, leading many to believe this year could be his best yet.

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan may lose a star player due to a season-ending injury in loss to Bills

see also

NFL News: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan may lose a star player due to a season-ending injury in loss to Bills

Unfortunately, injuries derailed those hopes. In the offseason, McCaffrey dealt with a calf strain and Achilles tendinitis in both legs, forcing him to miss the first eight games of the season.

McCaffrey returned in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, but his workload was limited. Now, his season is set to be over after suffering a PCL injury during the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Bills in Week 13.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the injury and announced that McCaffrey has been placed on injured reserve for the second time this season. To compensate for the loss, the team signed two new running backs to bolster their depth.

The 49ers have added Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Israel Abanikanda, former running backs of the Buccaneers and the Jets, respectively. While neither is expected to start, their additions provide depth following the injuries to McCaffrey and Jordan Mason.

Who will be the starting running back for the 49ers?

With McCaffrey out for at least four games and Jordan Mason sidelined for several weeks, the 49ers will once again rely on Isaac Guerendo. He stepped up admirably during McCaffrey’s earlier absence this season, delivering strong performances.

NFL News: George Kittle makes tough admissions after 49ers' loss to Bills

see also

NFL News: George Kittle makes tough admissions after 49ers’ loss to Bills

Among the new signees, Ke’Shawn Vaughn is expected to be elevated to the 53-man roster first due to his greater experience compared to Israel Abanikanda. However, the loss of both McCaffrey and Mason is a significant blow to the 49ers’ playoff aspirations.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

