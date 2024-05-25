Sevilla are poised to take on Barcelona on Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview provides a comprehensive analysis of the upcoming match, including venue details, as well as a variety of television and live streaming options available in your country.
The curtain falls on activity in one of Europe’s premier leagues. La Liga will witness its final Matchday, which, unfortunately for followers of this competition, holds little at stake. The only matter that could still be contested is the last Europa League spot, but Real Sociedad‘s superior goal difference over Betis secures the former, even though both teams are level on points.
In this scenario, two rivals with performances below expectations aim to finish as high as possible: Sevilla and Barcelona. However, this match holds significance for the “Cules” as it marks the farewell of Xavi, the club’s legendary player, as coach.
Sevilla vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 27)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 27)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: TSN+
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go, Video Everywhere
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+