Real Madrid will visit Sevilla this Saturday, October 21 in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
With 8 wins in 9 games, Real Madrid continues to maintain their position as the sole leaders of the tournament, although, of course, a poor result could alter the situation. Girona, with 22 points, and Barcelona, with 21, closely trail them. Therefore, Real Madrid needs a victory to retain their first-place standing.
Their upcoming opponents are Sevilla, a team that hasn’t had the best start to the season, having earned just 8 points in 8 games played. Naturally, they aim to enhance their performance to compete for international cup qualification and avoid relegation concerns.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (October 22)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 22)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 22)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina DGO
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium Eleven Sports 1 Belgium Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO ESPN2 Star+ NOW NET e Claro
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2 beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD beIN Sports HD 3
France: Free beIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3 Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique SuperSport Laliga ROA DStv Now SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italy
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL beIN Sports HD 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P K-SPORT 2
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+ M+ LALIGA TV 2 M+ LALIGA TV
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN Sports HD 3 beIN Sports English 2 TOD
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes