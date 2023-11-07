Shakhtar vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Shakhtar and Barcelona will face off on at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, in a 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group H game. Shakhtar are currently third in the group with three points, while Barcelona lead with nine points. A win for Barcelona would seal their place in the knockout stages, while Shakhtar need a win to keep their hopes alive of progressing to the next round.

Shakhtar will be looking to avenge their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the reverse fixture. The Ukrainian side put up a spirited display in that game, and they will be confident of causing Barcelona some problems at home.

Barcelona won at home against Shakhtar Donetsk in what was another example of their offensive power that is not as lethal as in previous seasons but still works to go far in the Group Stage where they currently have 9 points and a perfect record of 3-0-0.

Shakhtar vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Shakhtar and Barcelona play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Barcelona will know that they cannot afford to be complacent against Shakhtar. The Ukrainian side are a dangerous team, and they have the potential to upset Barcelona on their day. They have also been very impressive in the Champions League, winning all three of their group games so far.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM November 8

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 8

Iran: 9:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 8

Kenya: 5:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 8

Mexico: 11:45 PM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 8

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM November 8

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Shakhtar vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

France: FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 255, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás