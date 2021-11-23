Sheriff take on Real Madrid at Sheriff Sports Complex in Tiraspol for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Sheriff and Real Madrid meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Sheriff Sports Complex in Tiraspol. The home team know how to win against the spanish team. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this soccer game on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Sheriff Tiraspol are in third place in Group D with 6 points and that spot guarantees them a place in the Europa League. The team have a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, they won against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid as group leaders have 9 points after three wins and one loss, but they are the team with the most goals in Group D with 9 goals for and only 3 goals against. Real Madrid won against Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Date

Sheriff and Real Madrid play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 24 at Sheriff Sports Complex in Tiraspol. The home team should only play like the first time they defeated the visitors in Spain.

Sheriff vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sheriff vs Real Madrid at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Sheriff and Real Madrid at the Sheriff Sports Complex in Tiraspol on Wednesday, November 24, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV. And other options available in the US are Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN.com