Neymar could be on his way out of PSG. After a record $240 million transfer fee in 2017, the Brazilian player was supposed to be the leading star of the most dominant team in Europe. However, he hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

Furthermore, Neymar’s relationship with thousands of fans is absolutely broken thanks to his performances and many scandals off the field. Though he has a valid contract with Paris-Saint Germain at least until 2027, many teams are knocking on the door.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, a giant club in Europe has made an irresistible offer to Neymar and PSG are willing to accept the proposal. It might be the biggest decision about his future as Lionel Messi is out of the team and Kylian Mbappe might do the same thing.

Neymar could return to Barcelona

According to information from beIN Sports, PSG have reached an agreement with Barcelona for Neymar. Considering the critical economic situation of the Spanish club, the operation will be a loan and Paris Saint-Germain would assume a big part of his salary.

The rumors of Neymar’s return to Barcelona have been swirling for weeks as the Brazilian player always wanted a second chance there. However, the big question is how Joan Laporta could sign him without breaking the financial fair play rules with UEFA.

In the last few days, many reports have also pointed out that Manchester United are another team interested in Neymar as they’re trying to chase Manchester City’s supremacy in the Premier League.

After Lionel Messi’s departure to Inter Miami, PSG are starting a new era with a lot of changes coming. Luis Enrique is really close of signing as coach and no one knows for sure if Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris. Neymar could be on his way out too.