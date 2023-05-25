Slovakia U-20 vs United States U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will determine the 16 teams of the knockout round. In group B, United States U-20 will close this stage against Slovakia U-20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Slovakia U-20 vs United States U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

United States U-20 started off in a perfect way in this competition. Their two wins granted them a place in the round of 16 despite there is still one game to go. They looked particularly solid on defense being the only team that hasn’t conceded any score. The main goal for them now is securing the first place, something they can get even with a tie.

Slovakia U-20 are in a tough spot considering a potential qualification to the round of 16. They are in the second place thanks to a better goal differential than Ecuador, but they play against the weaker opponent in the group like Fiji. However, a win will put them in the next round because the four best third-placed teams also qualify.

Slovakia U-20 vs United States U-20: Kick-Off Time

United States U-20 will meet Slovakia U-20 at Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Friday, May 26.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 27)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Slovakia: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Slovakia U-20 vs United States U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, RDS App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Slovakia: RTVS Sport

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 2, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com