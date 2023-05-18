Argentina will be again at the center stage of the sport for the next month. This time they are replacing Indonesia as the hosts of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, a competition that might have future stars in it.

There is a lot of tradition in this tournament. All-time players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Ronaldinho, Mohamed Salah, or even more recently Erling Haaland participated in the event when they were young prospects with incredible talent. It has some changes compared to the main event.

The number of games a team must play to win the title remains the same, but there are fewer teams than in the edition without age limit because only 24 countries are represented. Although the rules don’t have many differences considering the professional leagues as the blueprint.

How many substitutions can each team make at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The number of substitutions allowed at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup stays at five. This is a modification that took place during the covid times that saw the limit increase from the traditional three. However, there is another important detail to keep in mind.

Those five substitutions can just be made on three different occasions. That rule was implemented so teams can’t use it as a way to waste time. With this wrinkle the game is still stopped a maximum of three times for that reason.

It’s key to note that halftime doesn’t count as one of those three windows. There is another thing that applies only to the knockout games as an advantage for each head coach. From the round of 16 to the final there will be an extra substitution available if the match goes to overtime.