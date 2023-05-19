Why is Giovanni Reyna not playing for the United States at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup?

The United States are in the most important moment of their soccer history. In 2026, they will be the main hosts of the World Cup and the goal is to hoist the trophy for the first time ever. Giovanni Reyna will be a key factor on that quest.

It’s not gonna be easy. UEFA and CONMEBOL are the only confederations with countries which have won the tournament. In fact, the list is very small: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. That’s it.

The first step for the USMNT is to develop a young generation of players. One of them has been the extraordinary Giovanni Reyna. Though the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup was a perfect preparation for him towards 2026, there are important reasons why he won’t participate.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023: Why is Gio Reyna not playing with the United States?

Giovanni Reyna won’t participate in the FIFA U-20 World Cup as he is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund in Germany. His club is in a tremendous fight with Bayern Munich to conquer the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.

In fact, after a very controversial Qatar 2022 World Cup with first team, Gio Reyna has been dazzling coach Edin Terzic with his performances for Dortmund. They’re just one point behind Bayern in the race for the title.

Though Giovanni Reyna hasn’t been a starter with Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year old midfielder is one of the most reliable substitutes during the last weeks. That’s why his club won’t give permission for him to be at Argentina with the USMNT.