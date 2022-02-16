The premier event for executives in the Soccer industry will take place in mid-March at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Soccerex is back! This time the premier event in the Soccer industry is set to be staged at the Miami Beach Convention Center on March 15th – 16th. The two-day event will have the biggest names in the business present such as Concacaf President & FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani; MLS Commissioner, Don Garber; and Liga MX President, Mikel Arriola, as well as other high-ranking executives from all over the world.

The agenda will tackle the state of the sport and the future of soccer in the Americas, especially looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Those interested in attending the event can review the Conference Brochure.

Here is more information regarding Soccerex in Miami during March 15-16, 2022, with an overview of the participating leagues and television networks present at the event as well as the speakers agenda.

Soccerex Americas agenda

Members from the following leagues, clubs, broadcasters, and brands will be present: FIFA, Concacaf, MLS, Liga MX, Mexican Football Federation, US Soccer, CPL, ESPN, Facebook, FC Barcelona, FOX Sports, Inter Miami, LAFC, LA Galaxy, LaLiga, Liverpool, Nashville SC, NBA, Nike, NWSL, The Premier League, USL and Wasserman to name but a few.

Along with the opportunity to network, Soccerex Americas will also have discussion panels which will feature the following:



- Keynote Interview: Concacaf in Focus, with Victor Montagliani

- 2 Leagues, 1 Cup & the Concacaf Champions League, with Don Garber, Mikel Arriola & Philippe Moggio

- USL in 2022, with USL & USL Super League Presidents Jake Edwards & Amanda Vandervort

- Fine Tuning in the Music City, with senior directors from Nashville SC

- MLS in Focus, with Don Garber, JoAnne Neal, Sola Winley & Alexi Lalas

- Empowered and in power, with female Presidents from MLS clubs

- Soccer’s New York Yankees? Becoming bigger than the sport you play

- Taking the women’s game continental, as Concacaf’s Heidi Pellerano talks with Amanda Vandervort, ATA Sports and N3XT Sports

If you are interested in attending Soccerex in Miami, book your placeright here!



