Lionel Messi has finally played a league game in Major League Soccer and much like his Leagues Cup debut, Messi provided a lot of magic. In front of over 26,000 fans at Red Bull Arena, Inter Miami defeated the “home” team, the crowd was more 70/30 in favor of Inter Miami, and finally moved up one spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi came on in the 60th minute and was able to provide a lot of magic near the end of the match with a riveting play he started that led to a sequence of passes that would result in a sensational goal scored by the Argentine. Not only did Red Bull Arena light up with his goal, but onlookers in New York’s famous Times Square where the match was broadcast live on a screen in the famous New York City center cheered.

After the match Messi gave away his match jersey to a lucky young fan named Milo, the young boy is the son of famous singer René Pérez Joglar, better known as Residente, and model and social media influencer Soledad Fandiño.

Milo thrilled with his Messi jersey

Milo is shown in Residente’s Instagram story holding up Messi’s sweat drenched jersey in a bag with the singer asking, “Who has the jersey?”, the young man yells joyously, “Me!” and later goes on to state that the kit will not be washed.

Residente is the former lead singer of Calle 13, but eventually went off on his own as a solo singer. Milo’s mother is Argentine actresses and now yoga instructor in Miami Soledad Fandiño. Soledad Fandiño and René Pérez Joglar met on Twitter before the couple began to go out and eventually marrying until 2018 where they divorced.

Red Bulls face backlash over crowd

While Milo went home happy with his jersey, the New York Red Bulls faced huge scrutiny from pundits and social media, in the first sold out Red Bulls game in months the crowd was heavily favoring the opposing side.

A clear mark the team has been nonexistent in the New York area for years, despite winning a few Supporters Shields, the Red Bulls have been stagnant for years. The Red Bulls were once the MetroStars, and use to play to crowds of 25,000 at the old Giants Stadium, eventually fans began to turn away from the MetroStars as the team sunk after poor season after poor season.