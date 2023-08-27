Lionel Messi is unstoppable with Inter Miami. First, one of the worst teams in the MLS won the 2023 Leagues Cup and then, in a thrilling match against FC Cincinnati, got a ticket to the U.S Open Cup final.

Now, in his official debut in Major League Soccer, Messi dazzled New York with a memorable goal in minute 89′ to give his team a massive win over the Red Bulls. Simply amazing.

As it’s been a tradition in the last few weeks with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi went to social media and posted a very special message after another victory. The star from Argentina is enjoying his new adventure following two very complicated years at PSG.

Lionel Messi’s heartfelt message to New York after MLS debut

Lionel Messi’s presence in New York was so expected that even Apple TV decided to broadcast live the game against the Red Bulls on a big screen at Times Square.

At Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, thousands of fans were loud as ever when the legend left the bench and got ready to take the field. It was just an epic moment for a team playing on the road.

Of course, when Lionel Messi scored, New York went crazy as one of the greatest players of all time delivered a masterpiece. That’s why, considering it was such a heartwarming welcome, Messi had some words for fans after the game.

In his official Instagram account, the star from Inter Miami wrote a very special message in Spanish dedicated to New York City. “Buen triunfo en nuestro regreso a la MLS. Gracias NY (Good victory in our return to the MLS! Thank you NY).”

During his first month at MLS, Lionel Messi had never acknowledged so loudly the support of fans outside of Miami. In a city filled with people from all over the world, the soccer star left an unforgettable mark.