Lionel Messi is doing magic with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final. The star from Argentina scored ten goals in eight matches, but he wasn’t going to stop there.

Of course, Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being a success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in just a month at Inter Miami.

Now, after an epic debut of Lionel Messi in the MLS with a fantastic goal, the coach of the New York Red Bulls was just amazed by another epic night of the legend.

Troy Lesesne praises Lionel Messi after his debut in MLS

After Lionel Messi made his official debut at the MLS, the coach of the New York Red Bulls, Troy Lesesne, was asked if he felt some relief considering that all the pressure and media around Inter Miami was finally gone.

On the contrary, Lesesne admitted this was a big missed chance by his team. “I can’t say that. No relief necessarily. I think this is such a wonderful opportunity and you only get one shot.”

Furthermore, the New York Red Bulls’ head coach acknowledged Lionel Messi’s greatness. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard any type of level of noise and excitement for a substitute that’s coming into the game. It was definitely something I’ve never experienced before.”