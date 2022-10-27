After joining Tottenham, Son Heung-min quickly rose to prominence as one of the team's most important players, boosting the team to the forefront of soccer on the global stage. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League side.

Despite Tottenham's trophy drought, which dates back to 2008, Son Heung-min's arrival in 2015 has helped propel the club to the forefront of international soccer. Since moving from Leverkusen to London, the South Korean has been phenomenal.

The 30-year-old ace and Harry Kane form one of the greatest duos in Premier League history. As evidence of his greatness, the attacker tied Mohamed Salah for the Premier League's top goalscorer last season.

His lightning quickness, finishing ability, two-footedness, and passing skills have earned him a reputation as a game-changer. He has been called the greatest Asian player of all time and is widely considered to be one of the finest in the world.

Son Heung-min's contract with Tottenham

The Spurs decided to give him a new four-year deal in 2021, which now runs out in June 2025. Since he is so valuable to the team and has such a high profile in the sport, he deserved a contract that reflected both of those things, which he received last year.

How much does Son Heung-min make a week?

Last year, Tottenham extended his contract and handed him a pay bump to keep him around. According to Capology, Son Heung-min's current annual salary is €6.2 million net (€11.3 million gross). Taking this account, the South Korean forward would earn about €870,000 per month or €218,000 a week. That would make it nearly €43,600 a day, or around €5,400 per hour, or €90 per minute.