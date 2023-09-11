Spain vs Cyprus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Spain will face off against Cyprus this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Spain vs Cyprus online free in the US on Fubo]

After their impressive 7-1 victory against Georgia, Spain have somewhat improved their position within the group, currently holding second place with 6 points out of a possible 9. Although they remain quite a distance behind Scotland’s impressive 15 points, it’s worth noting that Scots are not playing this Matchday, providing Spain with an opportunity to narrow the gap.

This is particularly significant since their opponents for this match will be Cyprus, the weakest team in the group, entering this match with the primary goal of gaining experience. Spain desperately needs these points to draw closer to Scotland and create a gap between themselves and Norway and Georgia, who are trailing by two points. While this may seem like an easily winnable game, it’s crucial for Spaniards not to become overconfident.

Spain vs Cyprus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Spain vs Cyprus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport _

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Indonesia: Sportstars 2, K-Vision, Vision+

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus