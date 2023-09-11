Spain will face off against Cyprus this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After their impressive 7-1 victory against Georgia, Spain have somewhat improved their position within the group, currently holding second place with 6 points out of a possible 9. Although they remain quite a distance behind Scotland’s impressive 15 points, it’s worth noting that Scots are not playing this Matchday, providing Spain with an opportunity to narrow the gap.
This is particularly significant since their opponents for this match will be Cyprus, the weakest team in the group, entering this match with the primary goal of gaining experience. Spain desperately needs these points to draw closer to Scotland and create a gap between themselves and Norway and Georgia, who are trailing by two points. While this may seem like an easily winnable game, it’s crucial for Spaniards not to become overconfident.
Spain vs Cyprus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Spain vs Cyprus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport _
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
Indonesia: Sportstars 2, K-Vision, Vision+
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE.es
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus