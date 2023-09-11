Norway vs Georgia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Norway play against Georgia this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Norway vs Georgia online free in the US on Fubo]

Group A has a surprising leader in Scotland, a team that was expected to pose some challenges but was never anticipated to deliver the outstanding performance it has shown so far. They have accumulated an impressive 15 points in just 5 games, undoubtedly causing significant issues for the other participants.

Among these challengers are Norway, who currently have 4 points and are looking to challenge Spain for the second-place spot, as Spain has 6 points. In a similar situation are Georgia, also with 4 points, although they have a notably poor goal difference due to their 7-1 defeat against the Spanish. For both Norway and Georgia, securing a victory is imperative to maintain their chances in the competition.

Norway vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Norway vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN2, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4

Greece: Nova Sports 4

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 4

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 4

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Channel 11

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 5 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 4

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX