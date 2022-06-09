After a draw in the first meeting between them in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League season, Spain will host the Czech Republic in a match that could begin to define the direction of Group 2. Find out how, when and where to watch this match in both the United States and Canada.

The UEFA Nations League is being taken very seriously, especially by the National Teams that see it as a means to have preparation matches at the highest level for Qatar 2022, such as Spain, who receive the visit of the Czech Republic in a match that could mark the course of Group 2. Enjoy this game in the United States on Fubo TV and in Canada on DAZN.

After three matches played so far in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, the standings in Group 2 indicate that the best team has been Portugal, which has won two matches and drawn one, and therefore has 7 points. This conditions both Spain and Czech Republic as a loss combined with a win for Cristiano Ronaldo and company would push them further away from the top. Switzerland lays in the bottom of the standings with all its games lost.

Spain is in second place in the group, with two points behind Portugal, followed by the Czechs, who have just 4 points. These teams already met on June 5, in Prague, and the result was a two-goal draw. Will the scene repeat itself now in Iberian territory?

Spain vs Czech Republic: Date

The calendar marks that on June 12, 2022, soccer fans have an unmissable date to enjoy the clash between la Roja and the Czech Republic team, which will be held at the Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain.

Spain vs Czech Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Czech Republic in the US and Canada

In the fight to catch up, or at least not fall further behind Portugal in Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League A, Spain and Portugal will have nothing to hide on the pitch. If you want to enjoy this match in the United States, Fubo TV is your choice. You can also find it on FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, ViX, Foxsports.com. If you are in Canada, tune in through DAZN.

How to watch Spain vs Czech Republic anywhere

In case you are neither in the United States nor in Canada, there is a magnificent option for you not to miss the live broadcast of the Spain vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League Group 2, and that is Atlas VPN.