The women’s national teams of Spain and Japan will clash at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final to crown the new champions. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Spain is coming to this match after a 2-1 win over Netherlands in the semifinals. Both goals were scored by midfielder Imma Gabarro, who plays for Sevilla in the Primera Iberdrola. It was the fourth victory of the team in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Japan defeated Brazil 2-1 with goals by Yuzuki Yamamoto and Maika Hamano. Yamamoto’s opener had been canceled out by Cris, before Hamano scored the winner with just six minutes remaining.

Spain vs Japan: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Location: Costa Rica National Stadium

Spain vs Japan: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Spain vs Japan: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the second time that Spain and Japan clash for the title in the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. Japan won the championship in 2018 against Spain, which back then had players such as Barcelona Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí and Man City’s Laia Aleixandri.

How to watch Spain vs Japan in the US

The friendly match between the women’s national teams of Spain and Japan for U20 Women’s World Cup the to be played on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

Spain vs Japan: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to Draft Kings, Spain are the favorites to win this match with odds of +140. However, Japan has odds of +170 and a tie would pay off +215.

Draft Kings Spain +140 Draw +215 Japan +170

*Odds by DraftKings