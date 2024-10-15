Spain vs Serbia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Spain will receive Serbia in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Spain are set to host Serbia in an exciting clash for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.

Spain emerge as the front-runner to clinch Group 4 in League A following their impressive victory over Denmark on Matchday 3. The reigning European champions are eager to secure another win to solidify their top position. Their opponents, Serbia, are riding a wave of momentum after a crucial win that bolstered their hopes of avoiding relegation.

With those three points in hand, Serbia now finds themselves in contention not only to stave off relegation but also to potentially qualify for the quarter-finals. This matchup is pivotal, as both teams understand that the outcome could significantly impact their paths in the tournament.

Spain vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Spain vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 4, Serbia Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX