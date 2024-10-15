Spain vs Serbia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Spain are set to host Serbia in an exciting clash for Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League in League A. Fans won’t want to miss the action, as they can catch the game live on TV or stream it online, with viewing options varying by country.
[Watch Spain vs Serbia for free in the USA on Fubo]
Spain emerge as the front-runner to clinch Group 4 in League A following their impressive victory over Denmark on Matchday 3. The reigning European champions are eager to secure another win to solidify their top position. Their opponents, Serbia, are riding a wave of momentum after a crucial win that bolstered their hopes of avoiding relegation.
With those three points in hand, Serbia now finds themselves in contention not only to stave off relegation but also to potentially qualify for the quarter-finals. This matchup is pivotal, as both teams understand that the outcome could significantly impact their paths in the tournament.
Spain vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 16)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 16)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic – IMAGO / Xinhua
Spain vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 4, Serbia Arena 1 Premium
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX