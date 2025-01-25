TJ Watt is one of the best defensive players in Steelers history, but his biggest shortcoming is undoubtedly the lack of success in the playoffs. This was his response when asked what needs to change in the team to break their eight-year playoff win drought in the NFL.

“I don’t know. We need to win football games. We need to find ways to stop the run and play effective defense and go from there, but, I don’t have all the answers as we sit here right now as to what needs to change.”

One of the big questions is what will happen with Mike Tomlin’s future. Everything seems to indicate that he will stay with the team, but 2025 might be the last call to finally make the Pittsburgh Steelers true Super Bowl contenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Mike Tomlin stay with the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin will remain the head coach of the Steelers. His contract runs through the 2027 season, and the Rooney family has given no indication of considering a change. TJ Watt also believes that Tomlin is the ideal man to turn the situation around.

“Hard Knocks doesn’t even show what this guy means to this place. From a personal level and from a team level. We need to perform better. This city deserves it. This team deserves it. We just need to get it right. Tough conversations need to be had. We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results. That’s starting with myself. We’re going into the offseason with a lot of questions, but I also know there’ll be a lot of answers here in the next couple of weeks.”

Advertisement