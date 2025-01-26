Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr and Al Fateh will square off in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live, with the game broadcast on TV networks and available via streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Al Nassr enter their next matchup riding the momentum of a crucial 3-1 victory over Al Khaleej, a result that snapped a brief skid and kept the league leaders within reach. With fierce competition from Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, Cristiano Ronaldo and his squad know the stakes remain high as they aim to secure another three points.

Their opponent, Al Fateh, sit at the bottom of the standings with just nine points but comes off a morale-boosting win against Damac. While Al Fateh face an uphill battle, they’ll approach the game with confidence, hoping to pull off an upset or at least salvage a point.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Fateh match be played?

Al Nassr face off against Al Fateh for the Matchday 17 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League this Sunday, January 26. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Lucas Zelarayan of Al Fateh – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Fateh live in the USA, streaming on Fubo with a Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.