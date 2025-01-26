NFL issues heavy fine to Lions QB Jared Goff's teammate after loss vs Commanders

The Detroit Lions‘ experience in this year’s NFL playoffs ended with a debut and a quick exit. After falling to the Washington Commanders at Ford Field, Jared Goff‘s team was eliminated from Super Bowl contention. In addition, it was reported that a key teammate of the QB was fined following his touchdown celebration.

As every weekend, the NFL reviews cases where players from various teams have been fined for different reasons. In this case, Dan Campbell‘s team had one of their key offensive players among those penalized.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, after scoring on a 61-yard end-around run against the Commanders, decided to celebrate his achievement in a somewhat controversial manner, prompting the league to step in and penalize him after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final decision by the authorities was that Williams was fined $25,325 for a gesture deemed obscene. However, without a doubt, the worst part of it all was his team’s subsequent elimination at the hands of Washington.

Advertisement

The news was reported by journalist Tom Pelissero through his X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero: “The NFL fined #Lions WR Jameson Williams $25,325 for unsportsmanlike conduct (obscene gestures) — a PG-13 rated TD celebration in last week’s playoff loss to Washington.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dan Quinn confirms Commanders' final injury report to face the Eagles

How many times has Jameson Williams been fined?

This is not the first time the former Ohio State and Alabama player has been fined by league authorities after a game. In fact, Williams has been fined three other times for similar situations.

Advertisement

The first of these fines came after a game against the Seattle Seahawks, where the wide receiver scored a touchdown and celebrated by dunking the ball between the goalposts, which is not allowed. The second fine, also related to celebrations, came after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Finally, Jameson Williams was whistled for taunting in a controversial game against the Chicago Bears, where he received his third personal fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jameson Williams’ current situation

Williams joined the Lions after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft. This has been one of his best seasons in the NFL, surpassing 1,000 yards— a career milestone.

After the news broke that he will be under a new wide receivers coordinator for the franchise, Williams is eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up by the team this offseason.