The Dallas Cowboys endured a challenging NFL season, falling short of the playoffs and leaving fans questioning owner Jerry Jones‘ decisions throughout the year. Adding fuel to the conversation, former Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has weighed in with a candid critique of Jones’ latest move regarding the head coaching position.

Following Mike McCarthy’s departure, Jones embarked on a search for a new head coach. Despite a pool of strong candidates, including former players and coaches with ties to the Cowboys, Jones ultimately decided on Brian Schottenheimer to lead the team into the next NFL season.

As the announcement sparked heated debates on social media, Irvin didn’t hold back when asked about Schottenheimer’s appointment, tying his comments to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. “We have two NFC East teams in the NFC Championship playing on Sunday: the Commanders and the Eagles. They’re our enemies on all fronts, and they’re in a position we haven’t been in for 30 f*** years,” Irvin said, emphasizing the Cowboys’ long-standing struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irvin further elaborated on his concerns in a direct message to Jones. “I wrote a letter to Jerry to make my point, and while I delivered it in a bulls*** way, I wasn’t lying,” Irvin explained. “You bring in someone already inside the organization as head coach, and you lose intangibles that are hard to get back. That’s what worries me.”

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Irvin criticizes Schottenheimer’s hiring as Cowboys’ head coach

Irvin didn’t just express frustration over the Cowboys’ struggles over the past 30 years; he also took aim at Jerry Jones’ decision-making. “My issue is that we lost an opportunity. I don’t know what could have happened with Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys, but Jerry is a true businessman. And this opportunity—I’m shocked,” Irvin said.

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones' Cowboys interested in former NFL head coach for DC role on Brian Schottenheimer's staff

Irvin went on to elaborate: “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the head coach, and I still stand by that push. I can’t believe Jones’ decision.” Reports had initially pegged Sanders as the frontrunner for the position, but Jones surprised everyone by selecting Schottenheimer instead.

Advertisement

When Irvin referred to a “missed opportunity,” he was alluding to Sanders’ success in college football and the energy he could have brought to the franchise. Not only was Sanders thriving in his current role, but he had also expressed interest in coaching the Cowboys. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Schottenheimer was announced as the hire.

Schottenheimer’s track record with the Cowboys

After two years on McCarthy’s coaching staff, Schottenheimer now takes on the challenge of leading the Cowboys as head coach next season. While he is familiar with the team’s offensive strategy, having served as an offensive coordinator, fans are concerned this decision signals a continuation of McCarthy’s underwhelming tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schottenheimer joined the Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst, later stepping into the offensive coordinator role. However, his time in this position saw mixed results. Over the past two seasons, the team averaged just 20.6 points per game, ranking 21st in offensive production league-wide. This performance has left many questioning whether he is the right choice to take the franchise forward.