Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atlas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Pumas UNAM will host Atlas in a highly anticipated Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can catch all the action with comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they stay connected to every moment of the showdown.

Pumas UNAM kicked off the 2025 tournament with an impressive 2-1 win over Necaxa, but their momentum was halted in Matchday 2 by a surprising 3-2 loss to Queretaro, a team they were expected to beat.

Looking to bounce back and claim three points to climb the standings, Pumas will face Atlas, who have struggled so far, earning just one point from their first two matches. Atlas will be eager to turn things around and secure their first win of the Clausura tournament.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Atlas match be played?

Pumas UNAM will take on Atlas in the Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Sunday, January 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Carlos Orrantia of Atlas – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atlas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pumas UNAM and Atlas will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN and DirecTV Stream.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans cannot use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.