Travis Kelce sent a strong message to his teammates, especially the younger players, ahead of the highly anticipated AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

“Don’t let the lights blind you. It’s a big moment. You’re going to hype it up yourself because you’ve been dreaming about moments like these. The biggest thing is that you’re good enough. You don’t got to be anybody that you’re not. You don’t got to force yourself to be greater than who you are. We work our tails off to exactly what who we are and now it ‘s just time to go out there, have fun and cut it loose. Don’t let the light shorten your steps or stutter your feet.”

The Chiefs, led by veterans like Patrick Mahomes and Kelce, are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, something no team in NFL history has ever achieved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many Super Bowls does Travis Kelce have?

Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls throughout his career, and despite those championship rings, the legendary tight end understands that this version of the Bills is perhaps the biggest threat they have ever faced.

“Honestly, it’s just the mindset and your devotion to your craft. Everybody understands the stakes and everything that we’ve got at hand going against these Bills. So, it’s just making sure you’re showing that you’re going to work more now than ever. This is one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever had. So, I’m excited at attacking that.”

Advertisement