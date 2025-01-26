NFL punishes Lamar Jackson's teammate a week on Ravens' playoff loss to the Bills

The Baltimore Ravens entered the season as strong contenders for the AFC Championship, fueled by an impressive regular-season campaign and Lamar Jackson‘s electrifying performances. Expectations were high among their fanbase, but their loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round brought disappointment—and some fallout.

This week, tight end Mark Andrews emerged as a focal point for criticism regarding the Ravens’ elimination. In response, Andrews posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, addressing fans’ frustrations and reaffirming his commitment to the team. Jackson quickly came to his teammate’s defense, showing unwavering support as Baltimore begins preparations for the next NFL season.

Adding to the team’s challenges, the NFL released its disciplinary report for the Divisional Round, revealing fines for player conduct. Among those penalized was Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who received a hefty $45,020 fine for unnecessary roughness against Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this setback marking the end of Baltimore’s season, the organization now faces critical decisions regarding player development and coaching adjustments. Fans will be eager to see how the team responds as they set their sights on redemption next year.

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

Humphrey’s hit on Allen: What happened?

To understand the altercation between Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen, we need to revisit the play that set the tone. During the first half of the game, as the Bills were striving to dominate the Ravens, tensions flared between the two players.

Advertisement

see also Former Ravens RB makes shocking statement about Lamar Jackson's place in NFL history

Despite the fact that Humphrey’s hit on Allen wasn’t flagged at the time, the NFL later determined it warranted punishment. With just 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Humphrey delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Allen, moments before another Ravens player brought the quarterback to the ground.

Advertisement

Upon review, league officials ruled that Humphrey’s use of force was excessive and imposed a significant fine. Moving forward, Humphrey will need to reassess his approach to avoid further penalties, which could carry heavier consequences next season.

Other players hit with fines

In addition to Humphrey, other players faced repercussions for uncalled infractions during the Divisional Round. Among them was a teammate of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was involved in a controversial play against the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commanders’ Frankie Luvu also found himself under scrutiny, receiving two fines totaling $33,766. The penalties stemmed from a helmet-to-helmet hit on Goff ($16,883) and a late tackle on Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs following Goff’s costly interception ($16,883).