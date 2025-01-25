NFL News: Lamar Jackson receives strong message from Ravens GM Eric DeCosta

Most considered the Baltimore Ravens to be serious contenders for the NFL title. Despite this label, John Harbaugh’s team ran into a tough opponent in the Buffalo Bills, and their playoff run came to an end. Eric DeCosta, the franchise’s GM, knows that with Lamar Jackson, they have that special player capable of achieving great things in the future.

Jackson had an excellent year with his team, to the point of being considered one of the top MVP candidates of the season. The former Louisville quarterback threw 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while also passing for 4,172 yards, surpassing the 4,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

In recent statements to the press, published by baltimoreravens.com, GM Eric DeCosta made it clear how he feels about his star player, despite not achieving the main goal of reaching the Super Bowl: “I can say there’s no player I’d rather have on my team than Lamar Jackson. I think he’s the best quarterback in the league,” DeCosta started.

Despite the frustration of their narrow defeat to Josh Allen’s team, the general manager advised Lamar to take things calmly and appreciate what had been accomplished: “I want Lamar relax a little bit and think back to what we accomplished as a team and what he accomplished individually.”

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta watches the game against the Cleveland Browns from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“And from what I’ve seen with Lamar, he’s just grown so much – even just over the last couple of years, in terms of his game as a player, as a leader [and] as a person. I love talking to him. We communicate all the time. And as I said, I’m blessed to be with him for the last seven years.”

DeCosta expresses excitement about Rashod Bateman’s talent

Quietly and without making much noise, Rashod Bateman has become one of Lamar Jackson’s main weapons on offense. The young wide receiver has solidified himself as the second option when it comes to receivers, behind Zay Flowers. However, GM Eric DeCosta made it clear that his potential is limitless.

“I’m very proud of Rashod Bateman,” general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters. “This guy’s had some adversity with injuries along the way that he’s overcome – some serious injuries [and] some bad luck. I think he’s taken some criticism, and he came back this year with a vengeance and just kept stacking, and stacking, and stacking, and fighting through some nagging stuff and playing and getting better every single week, and it’s a great story.

“And I think he’s just getting started; I really do. He’s a great person, [and] he works hard. Again, [he’s] another guy that really loves football and loves the game. I think his future’s very bright, and I can’t wait to see what he looks like next year,” he also added.

A departure from Harbaugh’s staff

With their NFL season concluded, changes are slowly starting to take shape for the Baltimore Ravens as they look ahead. For now, John Harbaugh has announced his first departure from the staff for the upcoming season.

According to an announcement by Aaron Wilson of KPRC, linebackers coach Mark DeLeone and the Ravens have parted ways. The journalist shared the news via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, @AaronWilson_NFL.

“Ravens have moved on from inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone, per league sources. DeLeone coached Roquan Smith in Baltimore this past season, and previously with #Bears @KPRC2.”