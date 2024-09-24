Trending topics:
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? USMNT star Christian Pulisic picks his favorite player

United States soccer standout Christian Pulisic weighed in on the age-old debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, choosing his favorite player.

© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of United States gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024

By Gianni Taina

When it comes to United States soccer, it’s impossible to discuss the top players without mentioning AC Milan’s star, Christian Pulisic. The U.S. Men’s National Team captain has built a stellar reputation, first with Chelsea FC before his recent move to the Italian giants.

In a recent video posted by GOAL on X (formerly Twitter), Pulisic faced a series of rapid-fire questions, including the ultimate one: Messi or Ronaldo? The American winger didn’t hesitate and chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite picking Messi, Pulisic was quick to give credit to Ronaldo when asked who he thought was the best finisher in soccer, naming CR7 as his top choice for that title.

This isn’t the first time Pulisic has spoken highly of Messi. Back in 2023, during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the AC Milan attacker said he would love the chance to play alongside the Argentine legend at least once in his career.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic’s rising transfer value

At 26 years old, Christian Pulisic continues to impress across Europe’s top leagues. From his early days in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund to his stint in the Premier League with Chelsea, and now at AC Milan in Serie A, Pulisic has consistently delivered.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic breaks silence on the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino as HC

When Pulisic joined Milan last season, his stock was at a low. He transferred for just €20 million, and many saw the move as a last-ditch effort for him to reignite his career after a difficult time at Chelsea marred by injuries, managerial changes, and questionable roster moves. Today, Pulisic’s market value has surged.

According to Transfermarkt, his current value stands at €40 million, a jump of €8 million since the end of last season. This rise places him as the 16th most valuable player in Serie A and the third highest at AC Milan.

Pulisic also remains the most valuable American player in the global transfer market and is ranked 21st among players born in 1998. His peak market value of €60 million, which he maintained for two years—one at Borussia Dortmund and another at Chelsea—could be within reach again if his strong form continues in Italy.

