Sporting Braga vs Porto: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal in your country

Sporting Braga and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal. This game will take place at Estádio Nacional in Jamor. Both teams had easy games during the semifinals. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Sporting Braga reach the final after eliminating Nacional 7-2 aggregate, and big favorite Benfica 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs.

Porto had a relatively easy path to the final with the exception that the game against Académico de Viseu was tough but in the end they won 1-0.

Sporting Braga vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Sporting Braga and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal on Sunday, June 4 at Estádio Nacional in Jamor.

Argentina: 2:15 PM

Australia: 4:15 AM June 5

Belgium: 6:15 PM

Brazil: 2:15 PM

Canada: 12:15 PM

Croatia: 6:15 PM

Denmark: 6:15 PM

Egypt: 7:15 PM

France: 6:15 PM

Germany: 6:15 PM

Ghana: 5:15 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:15 AM June 5

Iran: 9:15 PM

Ireland: 5:15 PM

Israel: 7:15 PM

Italy: 6:15 PM

Jamaica: 12:15 AM June 5

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 1:15 AM June 5

Mexico: 11:15 PM

Morocco: 6:15 PM

Netherlands: 6:15 PM

New Zealand: 6:15 AM June 5

Nigeria: 6:15 PM

Norway: 6:15 PM

Poland: 6:15 PM

Portugal: 5:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:15 PM

Serbia: 6:15 PM

Singapore: 1:15 AM June 5

South Africa: 7:15 PM

Spain: 6:15 PM

Sweden: 6:15 PM

Switzerland: 6:15 PM

UAE: 9:15 PM

UK: 5:15 PM

United States: 12:15 PM

Sporting Braga vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi, Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: RTP África, RTP 1, RTP Play

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

United States: RTPi