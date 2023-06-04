Sporting Braga and Porto meet in the 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal. This game will take place at Estádio Nacional in Jamor. Both teams had easy games during the semifinals. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Sporting Braga reach the final after eliminating Nacional 7-2 aggregate, and big favorite Benfica 5-4 on penalty shoot-outs.
Porto had a relatively easy path to the final with the exception that the game against Académico de Viseu was tough but in the end they won 1-0.
Sporting Braga vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Sporting Braga and Porto play for the 2022-2023 Taça de Portugal on Sunday, June 4 at Estádio Nacional in Jamor.
Argentina: 2:15 PM
Australia: 4:15 AM June 5
Belgium: 6:15 PM
Brazil: 2:15 PM
Canada: 12:15 PM
Croatia: 6:15 PM
Denmark: 6:15 PM
Egypt: 7:15 PM
France: 6:15 PM
Germany: 6:15 PM
Ghana: 5:15 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 1:15 AM June 5
Iran: 9:15 PM
Ireland: 5:15 PM
Israel: 7:15 PM
Italy: 6:15 PM
Jamaica: 12:15 AM June 5
Kenya: 5:15 PM
Malaysia: 1:15 AM June 5
Mexico: 11:15 PM
Morocco: 6:15 PM
Netherlands: 6:15 PM
New Zealand: 6:15 AM June 5
Nigeria: 6:15 PM
Norway: 6:15 PM
Poland: 6:15 PM
Portugal: 5:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:15 PM
Serbia: 6:15 PM
Singapore: 1:15 AM June 5
South Africa: 7:15 PM
Spain: 6:15 PM
Sweden: 6:15 PM
Switzerland: 6:15 PM
UAE: 9:15 PM
UK: 5:15 PM
United States: 12:15 PM
Sporting Braga vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi, Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Extra
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: RTP África, RTP 1, RTP Play
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
United States: RTPi