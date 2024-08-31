Sporting CP vs Porto: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Trending topics:
Sporting CP will receive Porto in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Wenderson Galeno of FC Porto (Right) and Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP (left)
Wenderson Galeno of FC Porto (Right) and Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP (left)

By Leonardo Herrera

Sporting CP will face off against Porto in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans can catch all the action with full coverage on TV or stream it live to experience every moment of this exciting matchup in your country.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Porto live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The most eagerly awaited clash in the Primeira Liga is set to unfold as Porto and Sporting CP go head-to-head in a high-stakes Derby on Matchday 4. With Benfica struggling to hit their stride this season, the title race appears to be a two-horse race between Porto and Sporting CP, making this matchup a crucial early-season test.

Both teams come into this encounter with perfect records, having won their opening three fixtures. Sporting CP has been particularly dominant, dispatching their opponents with ease, while Porto have also shown impressive form, albeit with more effort required. Given the stakes and the form of both sides, this Derby promises to be a must-watch.

Sporting CP vs Porto: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:20 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (September 1)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Francisco Conceicao of FC Porto (right) and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP (left) – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Francisco Conceicao of FC Porto (right) and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP (left)

Sporting CP vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

