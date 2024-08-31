Sporting CP vs Porto: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Sporting CP will receive Porto in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Sporting CP will face off against Porto in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Fans can catch all the action with full coverage on TV or stream it live to experience every moment of this exciting matchup in your country.

The most eagerly awaited clash in the Primeira Liga is set to unfold as Porto and Sporting CP go head-to-head in a high-stakes Derby on Matchday 4. With Benfica struggling to hit their stride this season, the title race appears to be a two-horse race between Porto and Sporting CP, making this matchup a crucial early-season test.

Both teams come into this encounter with perfect records, having won their opening three fixtures. Sporting CP has been particularly dominant, dispatching their opponents with ease, while Porto have also shown impressive form, albeit with more effort required. Given the stakes and the form of both sides, this Derby promises to be a must-watch.

Sporting CP vs Porto: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:20 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (September 1)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

