Sporting CP will face off against Porto for the 2024 Portuguese Supercup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sporting CP are set to clash with Porto in the 2024 Portuguese Supercup, promising an electrifying showdown between two of Portugal’s football giants. For fans eager to witness the action unfold, various viewing options are available, whether through traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

The stage is set for a highly anticipated showdown between last season’s Portuguese champions. On one side, the reigning Primeira Liga titleholders, Sporting CP, who dominated the 2023/2024 season, aim to kick off the new campaign with a triumph. Nothing would be sweeter than securing a title to start the season on a high note.

However, standing in their way are their fierce rivals, Porto, the very team that broke Sporting CP hearts with an extra-time goal in the Taca de Portugal final. This clash is more than just a game; it’s a shot at redemption for Sporting. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as both teams vie for supremacy.

Sporting CP vs Porto: Kick-Off Time in your country

Australia: 5:15 AM (August 3)

Canada: 3:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Diogo Costa (FC Porto) – IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Sporting CP vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Portugal: RTP Play, RTP 1, RTP Africa

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

UK: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi