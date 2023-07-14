The national teams of Colombia and Ireland are already in Australia to participate in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The South American squad will be part of Group H alongside very tough rivals such as Germany, Morocco and South Korea.

The South American squad is back in the tournament after missing the 2019 edition in France. They arrive with high hopes following a second place at the 2022 Copa America and a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Ireland will be in Group B with Australia, Nigeria and Canada. As part of their preparation for the World Cup, they scheduled a friendly match against Colombia, but the game ended in a very unfortunate way.

Denise O’Sullivan ends in hospital as friendly match between Colombia and Ireland is suspended

There was a bit of a controversy around the friendly match between Colombia and Ireland at Brisbane because of a last-minute decision to not allow fans in Meakin Park. Many followers were left outside waiting to support their favorite teams.

Then, after only 20 minutes, the captain and star of the Irish team, Denise O’Sullivan, suffered a big hit. As a consequence, the game had to be stopped and the player ended in the hospital.

Ireland didn’t agree with the situation and decided to leave the pitch arguing Colombia’s lack of fair play during the friendly match. Denise O’Sullivan was taken to the hospital for a scan as she was taken off the field with a shin injury.

O’Sullivan is now doubtful for the debut against Australia next Thursday. The sensational 29-year old was crucial for Ireland in the UEFA qualifiers scoring six goals. It’s the first time they’ll be participating in a World Cup.