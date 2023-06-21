Mexico are on a massive crisis. After a historic failure at the 2023 Nations League, losing 3-0 in the semifinals against the United States, Diego Cocca was sacked as coach of the national team.

The Mexican Federation has suffered many changes recently, especially with the arrival of Juan Carlos Rodriguez as new commissioner. Jaime Lozano was named interim coach for the Gold Cup and then a big decision will come regarding who will lead the project.

Right now, the United States and Canada have surpassed Mexico and the competition in Concacaf it’s not gonna be easy. Read here to find out if they have a clinched ticket for the 2026 World Cup.

Are Mexico qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted for the first time ever by three countries: Mexico, United States and Canada. Furthermore, the tournament’s format would allow 48 participants. Never happened before.

Last February, FIFA confirmed a final decision regarding the hosts automatically qualifying for the World Cup. The announcement had major implications for the rest of the teams in CONCACAF.

“The FIFA Council confirmed that, in line with the long standing tradition of having all hosts competing at the FIFA World Cup, as well as sporting and operational considerations, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, namely Canada, Mexico and the USA, will qualify automatically for the final round of the competition, with their slots therefore being deducted from the overall allocation of six assigned to Concacaf.”

Mexico will be host of the tournament for the third time in history (1970, 1986, 2026). A new record. The Tri have clinched an 18th appearance in the final round. Their best performances in the World Cup came twice at home reaching the quarterfinals.