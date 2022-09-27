Qatar 2022 is not even here yet, but world soccer already knows the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. According to a report, the grand final would not be in Los Angeles or New York.

Qatar 2022 is just a few weeks away from us, and the World Cup fever is through the roof. Fans have been waiting for this moment for four years, but fortunately, the highly anticipated tournament is just around the corner.

Of course, Qatar is the only thing world soccer can think about right now. Still, many are already looking forward to the following FIFA World Cup, to be held in North America in 2026. The United States, Mexico, and Canada will be the host nations of what promises to be a memorable tournament.

Not only it will be the first World Cup to be played in three different countries, but also the first to expand to 48 teams. Though the venues have already been confirmed, FIFA has yet to announce where the grand final will be held. Surprisingly, it wouldn't be in Los Angeles or New York.

Report: Neither Los Angeles nor New York would host 2026 World Cup final

Considering that it will be a historic tournament in terms of participant teams and possibly in attendance as well, the expectation is that the final will be in Los Angeles or New York, two of the most popular cities in the US.

But according to Hercules Gomez of ESPN, John Sutcliffe reports that the 2026 World Cup final would be held in Dallas. The venue would be the AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys. Said stadium is actually located in Arlington, Texas, and has a capacity of 80,000 spectators.

The other candidates to host the final might be the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey or the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Another option would be the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico, which has already hosted the 1986 World Cup final.

Either way, the governing body still has time to make a decision. Qatar 2022 has not even started, so it's not like this is an urgency. The announcement of the 16 venues has already been a big step, now we have to wait and see which of them earns the right to host the most anticipated game.

2026 FIFA World Cup host cities

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

New York / New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

Canada