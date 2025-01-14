Stephen Curry reveals how Lionel Messi's greatness inspires his own journey

Lionel Messi and Stephen Curry are two names that will forever be etched in the annals of sports history. Both are widely regarded as among the greatest in their respective disciplines—Messi in soccer and Curry in basketball. Over the years, the two superstars have expressed mutual admiration, showcasing their respect for each other’s achievements.

Curry and Messi have exchanged gestures of mutual admiration multiple times over the years. However, the Warriors star recently spoke at length about his respect for the Argentine legend following Golden State’s loss to the Raptors

When asked by MundoDeportivo journalist Tony Canyameras whether Messi had ever inspired him in any way, Curry was clear in his admiration for the Inter Miami captain.

“Greatness inspires greatness in a lot of ways,” Curry shared. “It’s not like there’s anything particular you can apply between soccer and basketball but just the longevity, the creativity, the impact on sports around the world“.

“You appreciate greatness for sure, and it inspires you to keep going and do it your way,” he continued. “I obviously have the utmost respect for how he carries himself on and off the pitch. I want to emulate the same”.

Messi and Curry exchange jerseys

This isn’t the first time Curry and Messi have shown mutual respect. Back in 2016, Curry sent Messi a signed jersey to celebrate the soccer legend reaching 30 million followers on Instagram. Messi, in return, promised to send a signed Barcelona jersey once Curry hit 10 million followers—a promise he fulfilled.

“Thanks so much to the great Stephen Curry for sending me a signed jersey to congratulate me for reaching 30 million followers on Instagram,” Messi posted at the time. “As soon as you get 10M I’ll send you mine!”

When Curry eventually reached the milestone, Messi gifted him the signed jersey. In an Instagram post, Curry thanked Messi, writing, “Thanks for all the messages and positive energy this past week. This gift was a great reminder of how incredible and supportive the fans are through everything. Thanks for helping me celebrate this milestone, @leomessi!”

Messi celebrates ‘night-night’ style

Their mutual admiration was on full display again in September 2024. After scoring a brace for Inter Miami against Philadelphia, Messi celebrated with Curry’s iconic “night-night” gesture, a nod to the Warriors guard’s signature move during Team USA’s gold-medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Messi’s celebration highlighted the deep respect between these two global icons, further cementing their unique connection across sports.