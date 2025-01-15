Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Barcelona will face Real Betis in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 16, promising an exciting matchup as both teams vie for a spot in the next stage. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through a variety of viewing options, including TV broadcasts and streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a moment.

One of the standout matchups in the Copa del Rey round of 16 features Barcelona taking on Real Betis. Fresh off a commanding 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona, led by Robert Lewandowski, will look to extend their winning streak and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

However, Real Betis presents a difficult challenge despite their struggles in La Liga this season. With the Copa del Rey representing their best shot at silverware, Betis enters as underdogs but remain confident in their ability to push Barcelona in a tournament where they’ve historically performed well.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Betis match be played?

Barcelona play against Real Betis in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 16 this Wednesday, January 15, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Real Betis live in the USA on ESPN+.