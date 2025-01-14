Cristiano Ronaldo's first Portugal coach explains what CR7 needs to win the 2026 World Cup

Approaching 40, Cristiano Ronaldo remains a dominant figure in world soccer. Since joining Al-Nassr, he has continued to shine as the Saudi Pro League‘s marquee player while still representing Portugal on the international stage. His first coach there, Luiz Felipe Scolari, has now spoken about what CR7 needs in order to win the only trophy that has thus far eluded him: the World Cup.

Speaking during the 110th anniversary celebrations of the Portuguese Football Federation, Scolari addressed the possibility of Ronaldo participating in the 2026 tournament. “Given how he takes care of himself and his approach to training, he will certainly be able to make it to another World Cup,” he said.

“It’s been a fantastic year for him. I was in Saudi Arabia recently and had a conversation with Cristiano. He has developed everything necessary to stay in top condition,” Scolari continued. “He will be fit enough for Roberto (Martinez, Portugal’s current coach) to call him up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the 76-year-old coach emphasized that for Ronaldo to claim the ultimate glory with Portugal, several factors would need to align. “To win the World Cup? That doesn’t depend solely on him,” he explained. “It also depends on the team’s composition, the atmosphere, and a lot of other variables.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) talks with head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari during the Portugal training session at Stade La Maladiere on June 14, 2008 in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

Advertisement

Scolari knows Ronaldo well

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s opinion carries significant weight, given his successful career as a coach. Not only did he lead Brazil to World Cup victory in 2002, but he also played an influential role with the Portugal national team at the start of this century, which allowed him to closely observe Cristiano Ronaldo’s development.

Advertisement

On August 20, 2003, during a friendly match against Kazakhstan, Scolari introduced Ronaldo in the second half, replacing Luis Figo. This substitution marked the young forward’s debut for the national team, while he was still playing for Manchester United.

Advertisement

Under Scolari’s guidance, Ronaldo firmly established himself in Portugal’s senior squad, making his mark in his first three major tournaments: Euro 2004, where Portugal lost in the final to Greece, the 2006 World Cup, where they reached the semifinals, and Euro 2008, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Another coach praises Ronaldo

In addition to Scolari, Fernando Santos, who coached Portugal from 2014 to 2022, also expressed confidence in Ronaldo’s ability to continue contributing at a high level. “Cristiano is one of the best players in the world,” Santos said. “I always expected him to maintain his exceptional standard, and I’m sure he will keep giving his all to help Portugal win more titles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal’s confidence in Ronaldo

These affirmations from Ronaldo’s former coaches coincide with continued optimism from current Portugal players. Recently Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes made a strong statement on Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of playing at 2026 World Cup, saying, “I’m almost certain he will be there.”

Despite a less-than-ideal performance at Euro 2024, where Ronaldo failed to score in the five matches before Portugal’s quarterfinal exit, he redeemed himself in the Nations League. Scoring five goals in five games, he played a pivotal role in securing Portugal’s first-place finish in Group A, helping the team advance to the next round.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to sign massive extension with Al Nassr ahead of 2026 World Cup

This performance proved that, even at almost 40, Ronaldo remains a key figure for Portugal, continuing to deliver the decisive contributions that have defined his legendary career for over two decades.