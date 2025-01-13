Alan Shearer is a towering figure in Premier League history, renowned as its all-time leading scorer with an incredible 260 goals. Over 14 seasons, Shearer starred for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, solidifying his place as one of the league’s greatest players.

At Blackburn, Shearer netted 112 goals in just 138 matches, playing a pivotal role in the club’s iconic 1994-1995 Premier League title win—the only championship of his illustrious career. In 1996, he moved to Newcastle United, where he spent a decade and added 148 goals in 303 appearances. Notably, Shearer remains the only player in Premier League history to score over 100 goals for two different clubs.

Since retiring, Shearer has transitioned into a successful career as a pundit, primarily covering the Premier League. However, his love for the game extends beyond domestic soccer, and he hasn’t hesitated to weigh in on global debates. One recurring topic? Shearer’s unwavering belief that Lionel Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time.

Shearer first declared his admiration for Messi publicly in 2018, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his awe. “We should consider ourselves very lucky to live in a time where we can watch the greatest player of all time!” Shearer wrote, referencing the Argentine star. Since then, he has consistently praised Messi’s talent, celebrating his exploits at Barcelona, PSG, and beyond.

The Golden Ball Award goes to Lionel Messi of Argentina after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Messi’s World Cup win cements his legacy

For Shearer, Messi’s crowning moment came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the Argentine captain led his team to victory. The triumph not only solidified Messi’s place in history but also brought an end to debates comparing him to fellow Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Ahead of the tournament, Shearer was selected by BBC Sport to predict the World Cup winner, and his pick was Argentina. Shearer confidently stated that the tournament would settle the long-standing GOAT debate.

“He’s probably the best player we’ve ever seen, but what people always hold against him when compared to Diego Maradona is that he hasn’t won a World Cup,” Shearer said. “If he wins this one, that debate is almost over, and it would be an incredible story”.

Messi ultimately delivered, guiding Argentina to a dramatic final victory over France and lifting the coveted trophy. Shearer was quick to celebrate the moment on social media, posting. “Incredible scenes. This is Messi’s World Cup. It was written in the stars for the greatest star”.

A legacy beyond debate

For Alan Shearer, Messi’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. From his countless records to his unforgettable World Cup performance, Messi’s journey has left an indelible mark on the game. Coming from one of England’s most celebrated soccer legends, Shearer’s words add yet another layer to Messi’s legacy as the greatest player to ever grace the pitch.