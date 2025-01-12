Jake Paul chooses his favorite soccer star between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in boxing, particularly after his win over Mike Tyson in November. Yet when it comes to soccer, his views appear more in line with the mainstream. So, where does Paul stand in the enduring debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

In an interview with the Argentine outlet Olé, Paul was asked for his thoughts on Argentina’s national team. “They’re amazing. I think [they] winning the World Cup, it gave me chills to see Messi bring that home. It was amazing,” he said.

When pressed on whether Messi was his favorite player, Paul confirmed, “I think so,” before referencing influencer Speed, known for his strong support of Ronaldo. “Sorry, Speed. But I love Messi,” he added.

Paul joins a long list of celebrities and athletes who have weighed in on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. While both superstars are nearing the twilight of their illustrious careers, they remain in contention for titles with their respective teams, continuing to cement their legacies.

Messi and Ronaldo’s challenges for 2025

After leading Inter Miami to the Supporters’ Shield and an MLS playoff berth, Messi’s focus will shift to maintaining the team’s strong league performance. He will also aim to guide them in major international tournaments like the FIFA Club World Cup and the Concacaf Champions League.

On the international stage, Argentina sits atop the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying standings, making their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup seem like a foregone conclusion.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr sit third in the Saudi Pro League, trailing leaders Al Hilal SFC by ten points. The Portuguese forward has made his ambitions clear, recently expressing a desire to win the AFC Champions League.

For Portugal, Ronaldo is preparing for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals and the start of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The tournament will take place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, adding a unique backdrop to what could be the final World Cup appearance for both players.