The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most talked-about teams during this MLB offseason, with Alex Bregman emerging as the top target. Bregman’s potential arrival is seen as the key move that could elevate the Red Sox to a higher level of competitiveness in the AL East.

However, the pursuit of Bregman may come with a hefty price tag and stiff competition. In light of this, Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston has proposed an intriguing alternative: Anthony Santander, the powerful slugger who recently parted ways with the Baltimore Orioles.

“The Red Sox have a logjam in the outfield, so they’d have to either clear room for Santander or make the slugging switch-hitter their DH,” Leger noted. “Are they willing to do that while outbidding teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels? It doesn’t seem likely, but the thought of Santander’s 40-homer power at Fenway Park is tantalizing.”

Santander: A strong option for the Red Sox

Santander, who hit 44 home runs in the 2024 season, is a potent power hitter who could bring a major offensive boost to the Red Sox lineup. According to Spotrac, his market value is estimated to be around $88 million over five years—a substantial but potentially more affordable contract than Bregman’s demands. Some rumors even suggest that Santander might be open to a short-term deal, which could further lower his cost.

Anthony Santander #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 28, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Santander: A potential plan B

While Bregman remains the preferred target for the Red Sox, Santander offers an appealing Plan B. His offensive potential could be a game-changer for Boston, adding depth and firepower to their lineup. Adding Santander could help the Red Sox compete for the AL East crown and secure a spot in the postseason, making it a move worth considering as the MLB offseason progresses.

