Former Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers weapon at Texas leaves Washington shortly after signing

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for one of the top targets on the Texas Longhorns‘ 2024 roster. Shortly after entering the transfer portal and signing for the Washington Huskies, former weapon of Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers has parted ways with his new school and is back in the market.

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for an ultra-competitive 2025 season, one in which redshirt sophomore QB Arch Manning will be tested as a starter for the first time.

Expectations are sky-high for the burnt orange as they head into their first ‘post-Ewers’ campaign, and the 19-year-old college football sensation Manning will need to rise to the occasion. However, the Longhorns face significant uncertainty at several skill positions, as key players have moved on to the next chapter of their careers and declared for the NFL Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there is one electric wide receiver who won’t be available for Manning on the gridiron and hasn’t declared for the Draft either. Wideout Johntay Cook has yet to showcase his top-notch abilities in college football. Although he initially signed with the Huskies after entering the transfer portal, he and the school parted ways just one week after signing.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns poses for a photo after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 39-31 during the second overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

“He was on campus for approx. 48 hours before the decision was made to part ways. Washington Athletics declined commenting about the situation,” as reported by On3.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Quinn Ewers makes final decision about his future with the Longhorns

Cook, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, had a disappointing season appearing in only six games and registering 8 receptions for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Quinn Ewers makes final NFL decision

After a disappointing conclusion to the 2024 NCAA season, much buzz revolved around Ewers and his pending decision on his career’s future. While reports indicated he’d be open to return to school for one more year, possibly transferring out of Austin, the quarterback has now set the record straight after announcing his decision.

“Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is declaring for the NFL draft,” his agent Ron Slavin told ESPN.

Ewers leaves behind a strong legacy at The Forty Acres, though the absence of a National Championship game appearance may linger. Still, Ewers is ready to take on even bigger challenges in his career as he embarks on his NFL journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johntay Cook II #1 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Elijah Newell #22 of the UTSA Roadrunners in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Manning takes the reins

Fans in Austin are excited about the future. Manning will take over under center, and based on his small sample size, there are promising times ahead for the Longhorns.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning's best weapons for next season after Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond's departures from Texas

However, the talent around Manning will be very different to the one Ewers had this past year. Key departures in the Horns’ offense include:

Advertisement

TE Gunnar Helm

WR Matthew Golden

WR Silas Bolden

WR Isaiah Bond

WR Johntay Cook

RB Jaydon Blue

OT Kelvin Banks

OT Cam Williams