Syria take on Iraq at Al-Rashid Stadium stadium in Dubai city for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Syria and Iraq meet in the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Al-Rashid Stadium stadium in Dubai city. The home team no longer have anything to fight for. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial

Syria's performance in the qualifiers was poor, the worst team in Group A with a negative record of 1-2-6 and 5 points. Syria is the only team that is not fighting for the 3rd spot to access the fourth round.

Iraq are close to third spot with 8 points, one point less than United Arab Emirates with 9 points, they only need to win and score a couple of goals to improve their goal difference. In addition to winning, Iraq should expect UAE to lose and Lebanon not to score goals to have a better GD.

Syria vs Iraq: Date

Syria and Iraq play for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Tuesday, March 29 at Al-Rashid Stadium stadium in Dubai city. The visitors played against the home team, although it was not really an on the road game but in a neutral stadium the team could do nothing but finish the game in a 1-1 draw in November 2021.

Syria vs Iraq: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Syria vs Iraq at the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Syria and Iraq at the Al-Rashid Stadium stadium in Dubai city on Tuesday, March 29, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+

